❗️Chechen Special Forces thank the Australian Defence Force for supplying the Russian army with another captured Bushmaster!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️OUTRAGEOUS: Chechen Special Forces thank the Australian Defence Force for supplying the Russian army with another captured Bushmaster!
❗️Yet another $2.5 Million Australian Bushmaster has just been destroyed in Russia's Kursk region.
This week must be a record for captured and destroyed Australian Bushmasters!
😂They will never show you this on the 6pm news!
🎙Subscribe @AussieCossack