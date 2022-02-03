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Ancient Plagues: Lessons for us during the Covid-19 epidemic - The Dr. Peter Breggin Hour - 4/22/20
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36 views • February 03, 2022
Originally posted to YouTube on Apr 22, 2020. This video had 2,173 views and 138 likes.
A stunning interview with Professor of Classics Michael Fontaine, PhD about historical descriptions of the first recorded plague in Ancient Greece. It also raised interesting issues about women and children in classic times. This is one of the most interesting and enlightening interviews I have ever done. It became surprisingly inspiring on how to live today in the face of the coronavirus.
A stunning interview with Professor of Classics Michael Fontaine, PhD about historical descriptions of the first recorded plague in Ancient Greece. It also raised interesting issues about women and children in classic times. This is one of the most interesting and enlightening interviews I have ever done. It became surprisingly inspiring on how to live today in the face of the coronavirus.
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