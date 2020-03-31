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Disturbing footage shows birds plunging from the sky near Coventry hospital!!
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216 views • March 31, 2020
It is speculated that the birds had been exposed to some sort of pest control chemicals but more likely explanation is creatures flew into window panes at building. This is the shocking moment that birds started dropping out of the sky in a Midlands city.
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