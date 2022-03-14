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New Footage of the work of Chechen Special Forces units in the NVO Zone on the territory of Ukraine. 031422
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62 views • March 14, 2022
New footage of the work of Chechen special forces units in the NVO zone on the territory of Ukraine.
In the video, Assistant to the Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov for the security unit, Colonel Daniil Martynov, commander of the Akhmat-Grozny OMON Anzor Bisaev and commander of the 141st Special Motorized Regiment of the Russian National Guard Troops Magomed Tushaev.
In the video, Assistant to the Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov for the security unit, Colonel Daniil Martynov, commander of the Akhmat-Grozny OMON Anzor Bisaev and commander of the 141st Special Motorized Regiment of the Russian National Guard Troops Magomed Tushaev.
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