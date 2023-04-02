NWO Puppet Causes Chaos In France As Scheduled

Note - views are being removed from videos.
Macrons use of article 49.3 regarding Pension Reforms has stuck in the throats of the majority of French People, partially I suspect, because they cant stand Macron, but mainly because they can see where this is all going. This vid looks at what Macron is, his real role, not his pretend Presidential Rule.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.