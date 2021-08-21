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Becoming Sovereign How to Own Your Strawman - Bibi Bacchus Speaks with Jason Liosatos
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512 views • August 21, 2021
My talk with Bibi Bacchus senior faculty advisor at New Earth University where she teaches UCC Uniform Commercial Code, law and natural law.
Become a Patron of Jason's work https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Contact Bibi Bacchus at [email protected]
Roots Clean Slate health products order here https://www.therootbrands.com/jason.liosatos
Jason's book https://jasonliosatos.com/
Own Your Strawman Course https://newearth.university/co....urses/ucc-how-to-own
Jason's Paintings and Prints https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify.com/
New Living Project https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/
Louise's organic clothes range https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/
Become a Patron of Jason's work https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Contact Bibi Bacchus at [email protected]
Roots Clean Slate health products order here https://www.therootbrands.com/jason.liosatos
Jason's book https://jasonliosatos.com/
Own Your Strawman Course https://newearth.university/co....urses/ucc-how-to-own
Jason's Paintings and Prints https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify.com/
New Living Project https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/
Louise's organic clothes range https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/
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