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Injustice In America, 5X Longer Sentences For People Who Don't Want Injection
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90 views • July 05, 2021
Wow, now judges are playing God!! Don't get me wrong, this person required accountability, BUT to use COVID Jab as part of an inducement to lower sentence . . .
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