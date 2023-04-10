Create New Account
The Global Call - Holy Spirit Revivals and Their History - Segment 4/4
PRAY CALIFORNIA
Published 16 hours ago
The Global Call - Holy Spirit Revivals and Their History shares personal testimonies, historical accounts, and interesting viewpoints from different cultures, all based on biblical truth.

Including interesting information about the revival in 1907 in Pyongyang and other revivals in Korea, including current activities regarding revival in Southern California.

Rev. Ezra SoonYoung Kang, JAMA, Director Multi-Ethnic Prayer Gathering, Fullerton, CA

Rev. Peter Kang, General Secretary, Multi-Ethnic Prayer Gathering, Fullerton, CA

Pastor David Andrade, United and Global Net TV, Decatur, IL

Host Wolfgang Kovacek, Assistant Director Pray California, Sacramento, CA

bibleholy spiritrepentancerevivalbilly grahampyongyangculturesmissionariescampus crusadekores

