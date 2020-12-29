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NURSE GETS BELL'S PALSY PARALYSIS AFTER TAKING mRNA VACCINE [2020-12-27] (VIDEO)
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151 views • December 29, 2020
Registered Nurse in Nashville, Tennessee took the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination: "After the shot I felt fine, but within 3 days I went to the doctor because I have problems with my face, the whole left side of my face actually. I have Bell's Palsy now. I can't smile..I'm trying to smile....I would not give this to anybody even my worst enemy". She is putting her job in jeopardy by putting this video on the internet. Many people are not aware that in the Pfizer mRNA vaccine trials, 4 volunteers got Bell's Palsy too. Furthermore, Bell's Palsy is the least of your worries once you get the jab, the simple fact your DNA/Genes are being permanently changed is where the real danger lies. Also, don't forget the RN Tiffany Pontes Dover died 10 hours after getting her vaccination. Whatever you do, don't take the vaccination. You have less of a chance from being killed by a bolt of lighting, than you do from dying from COVID. If you should ever catch COVID, the Hydroxychloroquine and Zinc protocol that costs $20 has a 100% efficiency as a cure. Therefore, there is NO REASON WHATSOEVER to take a DNA changing, experimental vaccination. Even if the Virus is real, and many health care professionals say it IS NOT REAL, there is a cheap, 100% effective treatment. Use your brains, do your own research, and refuse the vaccination NO MATTER WHAT THREATS the government throws at you.
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TIFFANY PONTES DOVER FAINTS IN 17 MINS, DEAD IN 10 HOURS [2020-12-24] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/as1rvnNFNaQQ/
NURSE GETS BELL'S PALSY PARALYSIS AFTER TAKING mRNA VACCINE [2020-12-27] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2gQi6cDqcrbo/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
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[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
TIFFANY PONTES DOVER FAINTS IN 17 MINS, DEAD IN 10 HOURS [2020-12-24] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/as1rvnNFNaQQ/
NURSE GETS BELL'S PALSY PARALYSIS AFTER TAKING mRNA VACCINE [2020-12-27] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2gQi6cDqcrbo/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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