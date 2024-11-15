The Biggest Prayer App Ever

Fasting, Prayer, Meditation & The Global Persecution Of Christians

* Alex Jones is the creator and CEO of Hallow, the biggest Christian prayer app of all time.

* He’s changing the world more profoundly than any politician.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 15 November 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-alex-jones-hallow

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1857484193686540678