The Biggest Prayer App Ever

Fasting, Prayer, Meditation & The Global Persecution Of Christians
* Alex Jones is the creator and CEO of Hallow, the biggest Christian prayer app of all time.
* He’s changing the world more profoundly than any politician.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 15 November 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-alex-jones-hallow