CTP (S1E38, 20240309) Quotations BehindTheScenes/SneakPeek Video

CTP S1E38 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Mar 9 2024 and thereafter) at: http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1E38) "Quotations (some great peoples' words that still resonate today)"

Many people across time saw the days we're living now. They tried warn, not enough people paid attention (especially to Orwell). Some of those famous people (and several less famous/known) Quotes that relate today and discussion of them.

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of/for this Show for "Episode related additional information."

Transcript Bonus: Only Thing Required Evil Prevail, Good Peoples Do Nothing (TLB piece Dec. 17th 2022)





Episode related pieces...

- corresponding TLB Article this coming Sat drop TBD

- https://beforeitsnews.com/books/2023/08/putting-together-some-quotes-for-inclusion-in-my-next-book-2554460.html

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/only-thing-required-for-evil-to-prevail/

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/13994568-christitutionalist-politics-s1e22-grey-areas

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/14030126-christitutionalist-politics-s1e23-grey-areas-part-2

- some additional quotes (via Memes) not in TLB piece or this Broadcast (or even coming CTP2 book) can be seen via this episode BTS/SP Video - see @JLenardDetroit BitChute, Brighteon, Rumble, YouTube, channel





"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- TLB articles: thelibertybeacon.com/?s=Joseph+M+Lenard

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup

- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Official Coffee: tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Transcription Services by: Converter.App

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)

(CTP S1E38 Audio: 54m 36s, Sat Mar 9 2024)





some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit





In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.