Restore Our Justice System – Part 2

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Protecting our Justices is a start. But when our Constitution is ignored, as it is being ignored, we don’t have a Constitution. And if we don’t have a Constitution, we don’t have the United States of America. A two-tiered justice system is no justice system at all. This is Part 2 of “Restore Our Justice System”. Join us with our guests, Mike France & Swoop on the front lines.
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Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye