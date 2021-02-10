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DC Criminals Attempt To Impeach America
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160 views • February 10, 2021
Ambiguity, all the self anointed experts of the Constitution keep saying that the Constitution is ambiguous enough to impeach a former President for a vague interpretation of the intention of his words.
Well then wouldn’t that mean that everything written in the Constitution is ambiguous and open to politically motivated interpretation? In particular Article 1 section 6 regarding the legislature reads "The Senators and Representatives shall in all Cases, except Treason, Felony and Breach of the Peace, be privileged from Arrest during their Attendance at the Session of their respective Houses...."
That’s right, privileged from arrest except for treason, Felony, And breach of the peace. If we interpret the Constitution as the bleeding heart Democrats relentlessly insist, then their arrests should be swift and their prison terms long.
According to the Constitution as the Democrats interpreted it their Trump Derangement Syndrome inspired arguments don’t hold up to the textural common sense interpretation of the Constitution. What the Democrats have presented is the ultimate example of cancel culture. As their minions topple statues of President’s like Teddy Roosevelt for example. Is there any doubt that they would have the Trust Buster and every other American President they deem deplorable erased from American Presidential history? We cannot allow the Democrat's one party ambitions to destroy the foundational history of our Republic.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=602421a0db59162e6c160954
Well then wouldn’t that mean that everything written in the Constitution is ambiguous and open to politically motivated interpretation? In particular Article 1 section 6 regarding the legislature reads "The Senators and Representatives shall in all Cases, except Treason, Felony and Breach of the Peace, be privileged from Arrest during their Attendance at the Session of their respective Houses...."
That’s right, privileged from arrest except for treason, Felony, And breach of the peace. If we interpret the Constitution as the bleeding heart Democrats relentlessly insist, then their arrests should be swift and their prison terms long.
According to the Constitution as the Democrats interpreted it their Trump Derangement Syndrome inspired arguments don’t hold up to the textural common sense interpretation of the Constitution. What the Democrats have presented is the ultimate example of cancel culture. As their minions topple statues of President’s like Teddy Roosevelt for example. Is there any doubt that they would have the Trust Buster and every other American President they deem deplorable erased from American Presidential history? We cannot allow the Democrat's one party ambitions to destroy the foundational history of our Republic.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=602421a0db59162e6c160954
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