EU In PANIC Over Trump & Ukraine | Elon Musk Fathers 13th Child w/ Conservative Influencer 2/16/25
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1444 followers
116 views • 2 months ago

World News Report: Trump is putting pressure on Ukraine to make a quick deal, but not just with Russia. Trump wants 50% of all of Ukraine's rare earth minerals in exchange for war help, and he doesn't see the EU as part of any peace negotiations. A Twitter "Valentine's Day Slaughter" occurred as users got embroiled in online drama between South African-born Elon Musk and major MAGA influencer Ashley St Clair. St. Clair announced she had Elon's child 5 months ago but was forced by Musk to keep it secret. JD Vance calls out EU and UK over free speech. All that & much more in This Week’s Top World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/eu-in-panic/


Keywords
trumprussiaworld newsputineuelon muskconservative newszelenskyukraine warjd vanceashley st clairelon musk kidselon musk baby
