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The Plandemic Is A Mass Ritual!! Doctors and Scientists Being Murdered!! Royal Family Ties To Occult and Human Sacrifice! The Program Runs Deep
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7956 views • January 27, 2022
There is a mass ritual taking place and the Plandemic is all part of it!! We Must Not Comply!! Resistance will breed Victory!!
Friends, this year is likely to bring MORE painful surprises. Are you READY? Do you have a PLAN in case of FOOD shortages? Go to: http://www.prepwith17uprising.com to save $150 on a 3 Month Food Package Today
Let's Get This Information Flowing On A Daily Basis To Donate To The Movement Go Here: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95
Our Patreon is: https://www.patreon.com/user?
Sources for Video:
Friends, this year is likely to bring MORE painful surprises. Are you READY? Do you have a PLAN in case of FOOD shortages? Go to: http://www.prepwith17uprising.com to save $150 on a 3 Month Food Package Today
Let's Get This Information Flowing On A Daily Basis To Donate To The Movement Go Here: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95
Our Patreon is: https://www.patreon.com/user?
https://www.theguardian.com/science/video/2016/aug/18/mock-human-sacrifice-at-cern-video
https://www.brighteon.com/905ed158-2ac1-4ffb-8592-cde095e14dcb
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/81635/ukraine-crisis-how-deep-state-created-bidenputin.html
https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/russia-begins-military-drills-near-ukraine-accuses-us
https://humansarefree.com/2022/01/pennsylvania-woman-cdc-monkeys-cold-symptoms-pink-eye-cough.html
https://endoftheamericandream.com/a-farming-insider-has-warned-me-that-the-coming-food-shortages-are-going-to-be-far-worse-than-we-are-being-told/
https://www.sgtreport.com/2022/01/paramedic-strike-take-no-calls-you-better-get-food-and-first-aid-items-now/
https://www.sgtreport.com/2022/01/paramedic-strike-take-no-calls-you-better-get-food-and-first-aid-items-now/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-25-peter-daszak-said-to-be-cia-asset-ecohealth-alliance-is-a-front.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-25-peter-daszak-said-to-be-cia-asset-ecohealth-alliance-is-a-front.html
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-01-25-since-covid-appeared-doctors-scientists-microbiologists-murdered.html
https://banned.video/watch?id=61ee107a035c8211f129ddd6
Friends, this year is likely to bring MORE painful surprises. Are you READY? Do you have a PLAN in case of FOOD shortages? Go to: http://www.prepwith17uprising.com to save $150 on a 3 Month Food Package Today
Let's Get This Information Flowing On A Daily Basis To Donate To The Movement Go Here: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95
Our Patreon is: https://www.patreon.com/user?
Sources for Video:
Friends, this year is likely to bring MORE painful surprises. Are you READY? Do you have a PLAN in case of FOOD shortages? Go to: http://www.prepwith17uprising.com to save $150 on a 3 Month Food Package Today
Let's Get This Information Flowing On A Daily Basis To Donate To The Movement Go Here: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95
Our Patreon is: https://www.patreon.com/user?
https://www.theguardian.com/science/video/2016/aug/18/mock-human-sacrifice-at-cern-video
https://www.brighteon.com/905ed158-2ac1-4ffb-8592-cde095e14dcb
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/81635/ukraine-crisis-how-deep-state-created-bidenputin.html
https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/russia-begins-military-drills-near-ukraine-accuses-us
https://humansarefree.com/2022/01/pennsylvania-woman-cdc-monkeys-cold-symptoms-pink-eye-cough.html
https://endoftheamericandream.com/a-farming-insider-has-warned-me-that-the-coming-food-shortages-are-going-to-be-far-worse-than-we-are-being-told/
https://www.sgtreport.com/2022/01/paramedic-strike-take-no-calls-you-better-get-food-and-first-aid-items-now/
https://www.sgtreport.com/2022/01/paramedic-strike-take-no-calls-you-better-get-food-and-first-aid-items-now/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-25-peter-daszak-said-to-be-cia-asset-ecohealth-alliance-is-a-front.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-25-peter-daszak-said-to-be-cia-asset-ecohealth-alliance-is-a-front.html
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-01-25-since-covid-appeared-doctors-scientists-microbiologists-murdered.html
https://banned.video/watch?id=61ee107a035c8211f129ddd6
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