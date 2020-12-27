Nigel: "The BREXIT War Is OVER"... Plus This Week's TOP EU/UK News 12/27/2020

After more than 4 agonizing years, the battle for BREXIT seems to finally be over. With Boris striking a deal at the 11th hour, the UK is FINALLY cutting the ties with the European Union... hopefully leading the way for MORE to follow!LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.back-up channel Created By Divine Design Masfaith3American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus ChristCopyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical, Financial, or legal advice.Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information Full List on Blogger