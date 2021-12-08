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CALIFORNIA SCHOOLS CANCEL CHRISTMAS -- Peggy to the Rescue
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10 views • December 08, 2021
Dec. 7, 2021
Get my PERSONAL help with your religious exemptions here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemptions
Now enrolling! Limited spaces, don't miss out!!
MY FAV LONGTERM EMERGENCY FOOD SUPPLY:
http://www.preparewithpeggy.com
Thank you for supporting this channel:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate
See me at The Healthy American YouTube channel Mon- Thurs 10:00 am Pacific for Positive Encouragement
And 3:00 pm Pacific For "Peggy to the Rescue"
Thank you to those who are sending cards, letters and support here:
Peggy Hall
205 Ave Del Mar #681
San Clemente, CA 92674
Get my PERSONAL help with your religious exemptions here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemptions
Now enrolling! Limited spaces, don't miss out!!
MY FAV LONGTERM EMERGENCY FOOD SUPPLY:
http://www.preparewithpeggy.com
Thank you for supporting this channel:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate
See me at The Healthy American YouTube channel Mon- Thurs 10:00 am Pacific for Positive Encouragement
And 3:00 pm Pacific For "Peggy to the Rescue"
Thank you to those who are sending cards, letters and support here:
Peggy Hall
205 Ave Del Mar #681
San Clemente, CA 92674
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