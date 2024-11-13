BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Uniting in Truth: A Call for the Golden Age
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
14 views • 5 months ago

A powerful reflection on America’s future, John Michael Chambers shares his journey of hope, music, and uniting in truth. Drawing from years of inspiration, he explores his belief in an upcoming “Golden Age” and the urgent need to come together beyond politics and religion.


With patriotic songs like Fight for What’s Right, Chambers encourages Americans to stay vigilant, stand united, and continue the fight for freedom.


WATCH Fight for What's Right: https://rumble.com/v5afp79-fight-for-whats-right.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


WATCH A Golden Age: https://rumble.com/v58yxe5-the-golden-age.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Global Defense War

stormisuponus.com

inspirationhopeamericas futuregolden agefight for freedomjohn michael chamberspatriotic songsstand unitedstay vigilantfight for whats rightunity in truthbeyond politics and religion
