The Power to Part Ways with the Pain of the Past

Key Lesson: The practice of anchoring our attention in the present moment helps dissolve the suffering born of revisiting any painful moment from our past...before it gets started!

Join Guy for his FREE ONLINE CLASSES - Register here: https://www.guyfinley.org/light

To find out more about Guy's non-profit Life of Learning Foundation, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org

For over 40 years Guy Finley has helped individuals around the world find inner freedom and a deeper, more satisfying way to live. His in-depth and down-to-earth teachings cut straight to the heart of today’s most important personal and social issues –stress, fear, relationships, addiction, meditation, and peace. His work is widely endorsed by doctors, business professionals, celebrities, and spiritual leaders of all denominations.