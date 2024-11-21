BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE DOME ☈ [THE ANTARCTIC TREATY]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
657 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
148 views • 5 months ago

THE DOME (Update 10/15/24)


Countries from around the world that historically cannot agree on anything, came together and passed the Antarctic Treaty that says you can’t step foot on that landmass. The Treaty was formed in 1961 with 56 current countries participating.


Today, these 56 nations enforce the no-expeditions-from-sea and no-fly-zone-from-air making sure no one breaches this ‘continent’ surrounded by 140 foot vertical walls that look like they were engineered as a smooth-wall barrier rather than a naturally formed glacial edge. You can take a flight over a certain section of Antarctica, but the ticket will cost you 10x as much as normal and there will be no passenger windows to make sure you cannot see any of the lands below.

👉 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antarctic_Treaty_System


If your boat or plane were allowed to scout Antarctica you would eventually learn it is the edge of our contained world under a dome and that there are 3 or 4 exits being constantly patrolled to keep you inside.


Source: https://x.com/iontecs_pemf/status/1846241999034139031


Thumbnail: https://ifunny.co/picture/in-1773-captain-cook-breached-the-antarctic-circle-and-reached-YlHpSgCG8

Keywords
firmamentice wallantarctic treatymulti pronged offensivecaptain cook
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy