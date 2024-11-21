THE DOME ☈ [THE ANTARCTIC TREATY]

THE DOME (Update 10/15/24)





Countries from around the world that historically cannot agree on anything, came together and passed the Antarctic Treaty that says you can’t step foot on that landmass. The Treaty was formed in 1961 with 56 current countries participating.





Today, these 56 nations enforce the no-expeditions-from-sea and no-fly-zone-from-air making sure no one breaches this ‘continent’ surrounded by 140 foot vertical walls that look like they were engineered as a smooth-wall barrier rather than a naturally formed glacial edge. You can take a flight over a certain section of Antarctica, but the ticket will cost you 10x as much as normal and there will be no passenger windows to make sure you cannot see any of the lands below.

👉 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antarctic_Treaty_System





If your boat or plane were allowed to scout Antarctica you would eventually learn it is the edge of our contained world under a dome and that there are 3 or 4 exits being constantly patrolled to keep you inside.





Source: https://x.com/iontecs_pemf/status/1846241999034139031





Thumbnail: https://ifunny.co/picture/in-1773-captain-cook-breached-the-antarctic-circle-and-reached-YlHpSgCG8