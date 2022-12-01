Two Teen Boys MURDERED By Pfizer Shot: Heart Attacks Shake The World After Global mRNA Vaxx Rollout (mirrored)

Mirrored from Brighteon channel High Hopes at:-

https://www.brighteon.com/18644f57-b225-43b9-a9e1-312c4c869b85



Stew Peters Show

September 26, 2022



Two teenage boys died in their sleep recently after taking the jab.



THIS IS NOT NORMAL. DeAnna Lorraine raises the alarm about the true epidemic that is causing Americans to die.



Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!



Mr. Noots has a solution to the deteriorating brain crisis, check out: http://www.nootopia.com/stewgenius



Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew



Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/



Righteously stand against vaccine tyranny by supporting Christopher Key. Reset your testosterone by trying IGF1+:



https://www.vaccine-police.com/



https://www.dogfoodexposed.com/Stew



Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!



Destress today, Stew crew sleep sound! Use promo code STEWPETERS10 at checkout for 10% off your order.





