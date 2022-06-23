FULL CALL Twitter All Hands with Elon Musk 61622 - Project Veritas

Project Veritas.





• Project Veritas has published the recording of an internal Twitter company-wide meeting wherein Elon Musk addressed thousands of Twitter employees and answered questions moderated by Twitter CMO, Leslie Berland.

• “I think it's essential to have free speech,” Musk said on the call after describing his affinity for Twitter. He added that “multiple opinions” should exist on Twitter to “make sure that we’re not sort of driving a narrative.”

• On the call, Musk was asked about his political leanings, his plans for layoffs and the direction of the company.

• Musk described his political views as “moderate” noting that he traditionally has voted democrat but voted republican this week for the first time in his life, voting for Congressional Candidate Mayra Flores in Florida. He said he believes most of the world favors moderate politics but that the far left and right should be able to voice their frustrations on Twitter.

• Musk also discussed his vision for Twitter saying that traditional news media is “negative” and that they “almost never” get it right. He added that bots, spam and multi-account users must be contained. “I think an important goal for Twitter would be to try to include as, as much of the country, as much of the world as possible,” Musk added.

• Musk notes that he’s “not hung up on titles,” but he certainly wants to be the one driving the product change at Twitter.

• Musk reacted to the news of Project Veritas publishing the recorded meeting on Twitter, by posting “Exactly.”





[SAN FRANCISCO– JUNE 16, 2022] Project Veritas has published another recording of an internal Twitter all hands meeting wherein Elon Musk addressed thousands of employees for the first time since news broke of his plans to acquire the company. On the call, Musk described his affinity for Twitter and said the platform was best for “getting a message out” but noted that he was concerned about the platform as it currently stands, reiterating previous statements he’s made about bots, spam, and censorship.





“I think it's essential to have free speech,” Musk said in response to a question about his highly publicized goal to bring free speech to the platform. When pressed about what that might mean in the context of animal abuse, sexual content and offensive tweets, Musk maintained his stance. “I think there's also, there's freedom of speech and freedom of reach, so I think people should be allowed to say…pretty outrageous things that are within the balance, the law, but, but then they don't, you know, get amplified,” Musk added.





Throughout the call, Musk spoke highly about Twitter but emphasized his vision for expanding the tech giant to be inclusive of more users. “I think an important goal for Twitter would be to try to include as, as much of the country, as much of the world as possible,” Musk said speaking to employees including CEO, Parag Agrawal.





On the call, Musk was asked about a wide range of matters including his political leanings, his plans for layoffs and whether remote employees would be required to return to the office.





Musk described his political views as “moderate” noting that he traditionally has voted democrat but voted republican for the first time in his life, voting for Congressional Candidate, Mayra Flores, in Texas. He said he believes most of the world favors moderate politics but that the far left and right should be able to voice their frustrations on Twitter.





At one point, Musk was asked if he would be taking over CEO duties of the company. Musk’s answer was that he “wants to make sure the product evolves rapidly.”





In response to the Project Veritas’ leak of the company-wide zoom, Musk commented “exactly.”





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v18pjpy-full-call-twitter-all-hands-with-elon-musk-61622.html