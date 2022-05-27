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Third Party Organizations Running American Elections Exposed
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2458 views • May 27, 2022
Jen & Sophie of 'Two Redpills in Utah' join guest host Kate Dalley of https://katedalleyshow.com on the Alex Jones Show to break down who is behind the election theft of 2020.
See their videos here: https://rumble.com/c/c-1407714
Get Yours Today At Cost & Help Support The Infowar!
See their videos here: https://rumble.com/c/c-1407714
Get Yours Today At Cost & Help Support The Infowar!
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