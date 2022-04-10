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500 years Chaos World History - in a nutshell!
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44 views • April 10, 2022
The history of nations and the world - talked about and talked to death in thousands of books - seems to be a highly complicated chaos full of inscrutable events on all levels. KLA.TV founder Ivo Sasek presents here a comprehensive overview reaching back from today to the 15th century - and this in just 30 minutes. Nevertheless he puts this whole multi-complex chaos of peoples into a nutshell - comprehensible for everyone.
✓ www.kla.tv/22210
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✓ www.kla.tv/22210
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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