Moms On A Mission | Education | Special Guest: Dr. Jason Dean | BraveTV | Whole Food Nutrition | Detoxification Supplements

Dr. Jason Dean, owner of Palmer Natural Health, Revolution Health and BraveTV shockingly explains why so many Americans suffer unknowingly from parasitic conditions. The CDC also confirms this. He explains the value of natural approaches to various disease states. Dr. Dean comments on the video shown of U.S. Representative Nancy Mace where she describes permanent side effects she has been battling from the Covid booster shot. He recommends several naturopathic supplements that have been shown to diminish life altering side effects. He comments on other disturbing adverse events such as myocarditis.





www.bravetv.store/mission.com





https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.c-span.org/video/?c5056338/user-clip-gop-rep-nancy-mace-admits-long-term-injuries-covid-vaccine&sa=D&source=docs&ust=1677784244694190&usg=AOvVaw3T1ExWzvGiMYKrKbdWzQfm





https://a.co/d/9wfQOrH





https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/miseducation-america-pete-hegseth



