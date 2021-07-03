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Korean man defends himself with water jug to the face after kicked in crotch by Antifa girl
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464 views • July 03, 2021
Andy Ngo just posted this. An Antifa girl kicks this Korean man in the crotch because he's wearing a "Roof Korean" shirt, so he bashes her in the face with a full water bottle.
Now all the little Antifa kiddies on Twitter are crying about fascism because a Korean man defended himself
FYI: This was at the climate extremist demonstration today.
Dozens of Leftists were arrested for attempting to riot and the Leftist media isn't reporting it.
Notice how all the little antifa kiddies start hurling insults only after they're surrounded by cops.
Now all the little Antifa kiddies on Twitter are crying about fascism because a Korean man defended himself
FYI: This was at the climate extremist demonstration today.
Dozens of Leftists were arrested for attempting to riot and the Leftist media isn't reporting it.
Notice how all the little antifa kiddies start hurling insults only after they're surrounded by cops.
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