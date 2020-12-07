Dark Journalist - Catherine Austin Fitts Stopping The Technocrat Takeover!

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DARK JOURNALIST AND CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS!
Stopping The Technocrat Takeover & Reset Regime!
***Catherine points out that the number one problem in America today is Mind Control!
Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt welcomes Former Asst. HUD Secretary and Solari Report Publisher Catherine Austin Fitts to the show for a breakthrough Interview of the Globalist Agenda being rolled out through the World Economic Forum. Catherine sees a totalitarian regime in charge of the "great reset" with the central controllers trying to keep humanity from discovering our personal power to stop them and make our own future!
TOPICS:
Destroying Small Business
Transhumanism/Slavery
Mind Control/Entrainment
Missing Government Money
Black Budget
AI Robotics
Full Spectrum Dominance
Nano Tech Dangers
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Special Breakthrough Documentary with Stunning Details You've Never Heard Before!
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