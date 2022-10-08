⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report On The Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1500, October 8, 2022 - 2 Parts

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (October 8, 2022)

Part 1

The AF of the Russian Fed continue the special military operation.

The Russian Defence Minister has appointed Army General Sergey Surovikin as commander of the combined group of troops (forces) in the area of the SMO.

The enemy with the help of 2 reinforced battalions has attempted an offensive towards Kupyansk near Pershotravnyevoe & Yagodnoe (Kharkov region). All attacks by the AF of UKR have been successfully repelled by Russian troops. More than 100 UKR servicemen, 2 tanks, 5 infantry fighting vehicles & 4 motor vehicles have been destroyed.

As a result of massive strikes on advancing enemy reserves near Petropavlovka (Kharkov region), more than 110 Ukrainian servicemen of the 14th Mechanized Brigade & the 19th Territorial Battalion of the AFU troops near Petropavlovka have been destroyed.

In another unsuccessful attempt by 2 reinforced companies of the AFU to cross the Zherebets River, Russian troops destroyed over 30 UKR servicemen, 3 infantry fighting vehicles & 5 pick-up trucks towards Krasniy Liman.

The provisional bases of the 17th Tank Brigade & the 92nd Mechanized Brigade of the AFU have been destroyed by Russian Aerospace Forces near Seversk, Novoye & Yampolovka of the DPR, over 100 UKR servicemen & 12 units of military equip have been eliminated.

An attempted counterattack by units of the 115th Mechanized Brigade & the 1st UKR Presidential Regiment of the AFU has been repelled towards South of Donetsk. More than 90 UKR servicemen, 2 tanks, 8 armoured fighting vehicles & 6 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

A temporary foreign mercenary position has been eliminated by high-precision weapons of Russian Aerospace Forces towards Zaporozhye. The attack has resulted in the elimination of over 160 militants.

The enemy attempted to launch an offensive by 3 battalion tactical groups, a tank battalion & a National Guard battalion from western UKR towards Sukhanovo, Pyatikhatki, Sadok, Ischenko, Bruskinskoye, Karlo-Marksovskoye & Malaya Seideminukha (Kherson reg).

All the attacks by the AFU have been repelled.

More than 240 UKR servicemen, 12 tanks, 14 armoured combat vehicles, 8 vehicles & 4 artillery pieces have been destroyed by Russian units.

54 artillery units in firing positions, manpower &military equip in 174 areas have been hit by operational-tactical & army aviation, missile forces & artillery. 4 munition depots have been eliminated near Grigorovka (DPR), Uspenovka (Zaporozhye reg), Nova Kamenka (Kherson reg) and Nikolayev. A signal node of a UKR group of troops has been destroyed near Vysshee Solyonoye (Kharkov reg).

A UKR MiG-29 aircraft has been shot down by Russian Aerospace Force's fighter aircraft near Chapayevka (Zaporozhye reg)

.Part 2

Air defence means destroyed 12 unmanned aerial vehicles, including one Bayraktar TB2, near Novy Bug (Nikolayev reg), Bruskinskoye, Vysokoye, Karlo-Marksovskoye, Charivnoye (Kherson region), Ivanovka, Yasnoye, Zelenyi Gai & Yevgenovka (Donetsk PR), Berestovoye (Kharkov region) and Novoyegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

21 shells of the US HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system were shot down near Ilovaysk (Donetsk People's Republic), Novaya Kakhovka, Nikolskoye and Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, as well as a Tochka-U ballistic missile near Chervonyi Mayak (Kherson region).

In total, 316 airplanes and 158 helicopters, 2,176 unmanned aerial vehicles, 379 air defence missile systems, 5,494 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 866 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,457 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 6,395 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.

Despite the presence of IAEA representatives at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Kiev regime continues provocations aimed at posing a threat to create a technological disaster.

Energodar and the area adjacent to the nuclear power plant were shelled twice by the AFU using Grad multiple rocket launchers.

A total of 15 rockets were fired by Ukrainian troops from the Marganets (Dnepropetrovsk region).

As a result of Ukrainian rockets hitting near the industrial zone, a power line supplying the plant's own needs and power supply to Energodar was knocked out.

Enemy firepower has been neutralised by Russian artillery's counter-attack. Backup diesel generators are in place to ensure the operation of the nuclear power plant.

Repair work to restore power supply to the nuclear power plant and the city of Energodar is currently being completed. The radiation environment at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant remains normal.



