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Sarasota Patriots 6th Annual America Truth Conference - Will Johnson & John Chambers
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13 views • October 27, 2020
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MAKING SENSE OF THE MADNESS
John Michael Chambers - Executive Producer. Host John broadcasts live daily Monday-Friday at 7:00 PM EST. John Michael Chambers is publisher, author, speaker and news commentator and does not advocate any forms of hate or violence nor does he advocate any actions that are violations of the law or those which are unconstitutional. Contact Info Phone: 800.986.1383 Email: [email protected]
https://bit.ly/31Jg00b
PREMIUM: SUBSCRIBE TO JOHN MICHAEL CHAMBERS REPORT
https://bit.ly/2TqFOtt
CONTRIBUTE WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT
https://bit.ly/3dW1gjm
GAIN ACCESS TO SOVEREIGN ADVISORS DR. KIRK ELLIOTT
https://bit.ly/35C1qIP
WEALTH COACH FREE CONSULT:
https://bit.ly/35B5Pf9
OTHER CHANNELS / PLATFORMS
APPLE TV:
https://bit.ly/35wMJ9Y
CABLE ROKU:
https://bit.ly/3moHKyT
AMAZON FIRE TV:
https://amzn.to/2HFrOJM
ANDROID TV:
https://bit.ly/3ovVGJq
DISSEMINATE TV: https://bit.ly/35utMVe
BITCHUTE: https://bit.ly/35DGlh8
BRIGHTEON: https://bit.ly/2TsUhoE
CROSS TV: https://bit.ly/34wUbmd
Q PINS
https://bit.ly/31FQSY7
JOHN’S CURRENT BOOK "Trump and the Resurrection of America"
Amazon: https://bit.ly/3ox65UY
Defiance Press: https://bit.ly/3dWzK5k
JOHN'S SPEECH'S https://bit.ly/35HYkDo
JOHN'S ARTICLES https://johnmichaelchambers.com/blog/
JOHN'S MUSIC https://bit.ly/31JhffR
MAKING SENSE OF THE MADNESS
John Michael Chambers - Executive Producer. Host John broadcasts live daily Monday-Friday at 7:00 PM EST. John Michael Chambers is publisher, author, speaker and news commentator and does not advocate any forms of hate or violence nor does he advocate any actions that are violations of the law or those which are unconstitutional. Contact Info Phone: 800.986.1383 Email: [email protected]
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