© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ancient Discoveries: The Mysterious and Enigmatic Race of Pics… Who Were They? [31.07.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
82 views • August 01, 2021
Portmahomack Monastery, in eastern Scotland is believed to have been built by the ancient Picts, a mysterious ancient people who once inhabited the north and east of Scotland. Recent research has revealed that the construction of this monastery appears to reflect the “Golden Ratio” or "Divine Proportion" as it became known during the Renaissance hundreds of years later. This formula was originally identified by the Ancient Greeks, but academics are struggling to understand how a relatively isolated tribe in northwest Europe discovered this supposedly secret architectural formula.
19,487 views Premiered 15 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
459K subscribers
https://youtu.be/r3fdwawPsBc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
19,487 views Premiered 15 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
459K subscribers
https://youtu.be/r3fdwawPsBc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.