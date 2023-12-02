Riccardo Bosi: Complexity & Patience

The war was fought the best way it could — and the only way we could have won.
Every form of warfare across the spectrum has been used simultaneously.
We are all responsible for what has happened.
Nobody gets away this time.
The Manual For Courts-Martial has been amended and revamped.
That process had to play out.
The bad guys have re-committed the same crimes — and can now be charged under these new Court Martial rules.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | Plumpton NSW Presentation (26 November 2023)
https://rumble.com/v3ysod0-australiaone-party-plumpton-nsw-presentation-26th-november-2023.html
