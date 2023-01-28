The creation of an American Gestapo/Federal Police force is at the door.

The hate towards Cops. the Attack on Law enforcement. The quitting of thousands of Police office over the last 3 years. The lack of Bail. the Lack of prosecution of criminals. These are purposely created crisis that are made to bring to life a "National police force" to control the masses. it would have support from both red and blue congress deep state swamp creatures. It would be the end of freedom.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.