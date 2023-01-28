Create New Account
The creation of an American Gestapo/Federal Police force is at the door.
The hate towards Cops. the Attack on Law enforcement. The quitting of thousands of Police office over the last 3 years. The lack of Bail. the Lack of prosecution of criminals. These are purposely created crisis that are made to bring to life a "National police force" to control the masses. it would have support from both red and blue congress deep state swamp creatures. It would be the end of freedom.

