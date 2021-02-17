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Celeb Cancelled Over "Fat Shaming" Meme
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220 views • February 17, 2021
Being obese is a bad lifestyle choice, not a social justice movement.
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https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=602c0fe2b2f73609c835c927
SUMMIT NEWS: http://summit.news/newsletter
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=602c0fe2b2f73609c835c927
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