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R&B Weekly Seminar R&B Medical Fellowhip (Jerusalem War Crimes Trials Episode #23 - February 22nd 2022)
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131 views • February 28, 2022
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R&B Weekly Seminar: R&B Medical Fellowship (Jerusalem War Crimes Trials/Episode #23 -- February 22nd, 2022). Samson's War Room/Part Five -- Co-Hosts: Brother Alexis Bugnolo and Dr. Vladimir Zelenko
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvkzyn-r-and-b-weekly-seminar-r-and-b-medical-fellowship-episode-23.html
R&B Weekly Seminar: R&B Medical Fellowship (Jerusalem War Crimes Trials/Episode #23 -- February 22nd, 2022). Samson's War Room/Part Five -- Co-Hosts: Brother Alexis Bugnolo and Dr. Vladimir Zelenko
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvkzyn-r-and-b-weekly-seminar-r-and-b-medical-fellowship-episode-23.html
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