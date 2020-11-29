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Lockdown: The dark side of history
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24 views • November 29, 2020
The Very Opinionated Kate Wand Show, November 28, 2020
A short video on the psychology of Lockdowns.
"Is it possible that a malevolent authority could exist, not only in the history books, but in the very present times?"
The Milgrim Experiment & the Social Experiment of 2020.
Original Script by Kate Wand.
https://www.facebook.com/The-Very-Opinionated-Kate-Wand-Show-107564297838363/
Show Host / Narration: Kate Wand
Artistic Team: K. Wand & G. Gervais
Original Music: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Montage: G. Gervais
Please SUPPORT the Very Opinionated Show:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RSN2PPV32TF2A
https://very-opinionated.com/store/
Very Opinionated MERCH & WORKS: https://very-opinionated.com
ALL VIDEOS ARE ON ODYSEE: https://lbry.tv/@VeryOpinionatedShow:5
Show Notes:
Milgrim Experiment: https://youtu.be/mOUEC5YXV8U
Maoist China: https://youtu.be/sXAOTjNheVg
Adamson BBQ: https://youtu.be/3wJUjr_Rn0s
https://youtu.be/PDQzd5_xjiY
Pastor Henry’s fines: https://youtu.be/Z6hSisgD12c
The new normal back to school: https://youtu.be/HYo0oiHJSCE
Event 201: https://youtu.be/AoLw-Q8X174
Solzhenitsyn: https://youtu.be/yqpl6srevns
Full show notes & script at very-opinionated.com
*** FAIR USE NOTICE *** These Videos May Contain Copyrighted (© ) Material. The Use of Which Has Not Always Been Specifically Authorized by The Copyright Owner. Such Material is Made Available to Advance Understanding of Ecological, Political, Human Rights, Economic, Democracy, Scientific, Moral, Ethical, Social Justice Issues, Teaching, and Research. It is believed that this Constitutes a ”Fair Use” of Any Such Copyrighted Material as Provided For in Section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In Accordance With Title – 17 U.S.C. Section 107, This Material is Distributed Without PROFIT to Those Who Have Expressed a Prior General Interest in Receiving Similar Information For Research and Educational Purposes. For More § 107 . Limitations on exclusive rights: Fair use40 https://www.copyright.gov/title17/ ** This video is for Educational Use. ** Non-Commercial video...for self-educational purpose only. **
A short video on the psychology of Lockdowns.
"Is it possible that a malevolent authority could exist, not only in the history books, but in the very present times?"
The Milgrim Experiment & the Social Experiment of 2020.
Original Script by Kate Wand.
https://www.facebook.com/The-Very-Opinionated-Kate-Wand-Show-107564297838363/
Show Host / Narration: Kate Wand
Artistic Team: K. Wand & G. Gervais
Original Music: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Montage: G. Gervais
Please SUPPORT the Very Opinionated Show:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RSN2PPV32TF2A
https://very-opinionated.com/store/
Very Opinionated MERCH & WORKS: https://very-opinionated.com
ALL VIDEOS ARE ON ODYSEE: https://lbry.tv/@VeryOpinionatedShow:5
Show Notes:
Milgrim Experiment: https://youtu.be/mOUEC5YXV8U
Maoist China: https://youtu.be/sXAOTjNheVg
Adamson BBQ: https://youtu.be/3wJUjr_Rn0s
https://youtu.be/PDQzd5_xjiY
Pastor Henry’s fines: https://youtu.be/Z6hSisgD12c
The new normal back to school: https://youtu.be/HYo0oiHJSCE
Event 201: https://youtu.be/AoLw-Q8X174
Solzhenitsyn: https://youtu.be/yqpl6srevns
Full show notes & script at very-opinionated.com
*** FAIR USE NOTICE *** These Videos May Contain Copyrighted (© ) Material. The Use of Which Has Not Always Been Specifically Authorized by The Copyright Owner. Such Material is Made Available to Advance Understanding of Ecological, Political, Human Rights, Economic, Democracy, Scientific, Moral, Ethical, Social Justice Issues, Teaching, and Research. It is believed that this Constitutes a ”Fair Use” of Any Such Copyrighted Material as Provided For in Section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In Accordance With Title – 17 U.S.C. Section 107, This Material is Distributed Without PROFIT to Those Who Have Expressed a Prior General Interest in Receiving Similar Information For Research and Educational Purposes. For More § 107 . Limitations on exclusive rights: Fair use40 https://www.copyright.gov/title17/ ** This video is for Educational Use. ** Non-Commercial video...for self-educational purpose only. **
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