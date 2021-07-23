© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID Government Vaccines Hospitalizations and Death
Follow
0
Share
Report
110 views • July 23, 2021
COVID Government Vaccines Hospitalizations and Death
It is reported that in Britain 60% of hospitalizations are those who have been fully vaccinated while the hospitalization rate among the unvaccinated is going down, VAERS reports show a huge spike in deaths and adverse reactions breaking out of the baseline since the release of the COVID Vaccine. Why then the worldwide government push to vaccinate the unvaccinated? If the vaccine works aren't the vaccinated protected? They say there are no long term effects from the vaccine. No one can know that the long term is not here yet, this is the present not the future and that being said rhe future in under present governments looks bleak.
It is reported that in Britain 60% of hospitalizations are those who have been fully vaccinated while the hospitalization rate among the unvaccinated is going down, VAERS reports show a huge spike in deaths and adverse reactions breaking out of the baseline since the release of the COVID Vaccine. Why then the worldwide government push to vaccinate the unvaccinated? If the vaccine works aren't the vaccinated protected? They say there are no long term effects from the vaccine. No one can know that the long term is not here yet, this is the present not the future and that being said rhe future in under present governments looks bleak.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.