COVID Government Vaccines Hospitalizations and Death

It is reported that in Britain 60% of hospitalizations are those who have been fully vaccinated while the hospitalization rate among the unvaccinated is going down, VAERS reports show a huge spike in deaths and adverse reactions breaking out of the baseline since the release of the COVID Vaccine. Why then the worldwide government push to vaccinate the unvaccinated? If the vaccine works aren't the vaccinated protected? They say there are no long term effects from the vaccine. No one can know that the long term is not here yet, this is the present not the future and that being said rhe future in under present governments looks bleak.