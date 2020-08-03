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RSM In Conversation Live with Lord Jonathan Sumption (MIRRORED)
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17 views • August 03, 2020
RSM In Conversation Live with Lord Jonathan Sumption (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Royal Society of Medicine at:-
https://youtu.be/-syjnHYST-4
Recorded on Wednesday 15 July 2020 as part of The Royal Society of Medicine's In Conversation Live series.
Lord Jonathan Sumption, British author, medieval historian and former Justice of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, joined Professor Sir Simon Wessely for a enthralling discussion on his journey to the Supreme Court, his immense capacity for knowledge, his books on the Hundred Years War, and his views on the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.
The RSM's In Conversation Live series offers the opportunity to get first-hand insights into the lives and thoughts of high profile individuals through an intimate, relaxed and entertaining setting, direct to your living room.
Learn more about all our webinars here: https://rsm.ac/2UDvcsg
Join in the conversation online using #RSMLive
Consider making a donation to the RSM: www.rsm.ac/donation
All views expressed in this webinar are of the speakers themselves and not of the RSM.
Mirrored from You Tube channel Royal Society of Medicine at:-
https://youtu.be/-syjnHYST-4
Recorded on Wednesday 15 July 2020 as part of The Royal Society of Medicine's In Conversation Live series.
Lord Jonathan Sumption, British author, medieval historian and former Justice of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, joined Professor Sir Simon Wessely for a enthralling discussion on his journey to the Supreme Court, his immense capacity for knowledge, his books on the Hundred Years War, and his views on the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.
The RSM's In Conversation Live series offers the opportunity to get first-hand insights into the lives and thoughts of high profile individuals through an intimate, relaxed and entertaining setting, direct to your living room.
Learn more about all our webinars here: https://rsm.ac/2UDvcsg
Join in the conversation online using #RSMLive
Consider making a donation to the RSM: www.rsm.ac/donation
All views expressed in this webinar are of the speakers themselves and not of the RSM.
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