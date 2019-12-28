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JFK Secret Societies Speech (full version)
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21 views • December 28, 2019
Was JFK's comment on "secret societies" a statement against the "NWO"? I searched this famous quote and finally found the full unedited written transcript and audio of this speech.
JFK was actually talking about current events of the cold war and how nontraditional enemies were gaining information on how the US was battling this war. In this speech JFK actually points out "the need for far greater "official" secrecy"...as well as "the need for a far greater public information".
JFK admits "I have no easy answer to the dilemma that I have posed," but also states, "and would not seek to impose it if I had one." This a major difference from where todays elected officials stand.
*Address, "The President and the Press," Before The American Newspaper Publishers Association, 27 April 1961, is pubic domain content.*
http://www.jfklibrary.org/Asset-Viewe...
http://www.jfklibrary.org/Asset-Viewe...
JFK was actually talking about current events of the cold war and how nontraditional enemies were gaining information on how the US was battling this war. In this speech JFK actually points out "the need for far greater "official" secrecy"...as well as "the need for a far greater public information".
JFK admits "I have no easy answer to the dilemma that I have posed," but also states, "and would not seek to impose it if I had one." This a major difference from where todays elected officials stand.
*Address, "The President and the Press," Before The American Newspaper Publishers Association, 27 April 1961, is pubic domain content.*
http://www.jfklibrary.org/Asset-Viewe...
http://www.jfklibrary.org/Asset-Viewe...
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