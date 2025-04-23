BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EASY Prepper Raspberry Crepes! No fresh eggs or fresh milk needed!
eatloadedpotato
eatloadedpotato
13 followers
0
48 views • 1 week ago

🎉 You won't believe this breakfast magic: I made fancy sweet raspberry crepes in TEN MINUTES for under a buck a person 😱✨ No eggs in the fridge? No problem, bestie—we’re going full pantry power today! I’m MJ, your fridge-free fairy godmother from LoadedPotato.org, and I’m here to show you that shelf-stable = STUNNING. These crepes are so pretty, your family’s gonna think you graduated from French culinary school… but really, you just whipped ‘em up with dry milk and jam. 💅

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/raspberry-crepes

🍓 I LIVE for breakfast—I dream about it, I plan my day around it, I’d marry it if I could. These raspberry crepes? Total main character energy. They’re soft, sweet, and swirled to perfection with jam and a little powdered sugar sparkle. You don’t need fresh eggs or milk or a culinary degree—just a bowl, a pan, and a little bit of shelf-stable magic. I break it all down step-by-step so you can flip like a pro without breaking a sweat. 🥄

🚨 But wait, there’s more: head to LoadedPotato.org and grab the recipe, adjust serving sizes, and use the Auto Grocery Calculator to fill your pantry like a boss. 🛒💻 You can even send the whole list straight to your Walmart or Amazon Fresh cart—BOOM. Done. So go watch the full video, get your crepe on, and don’t forget to follow me for more ridiculously easy, budget-friendly, fridge-optional meals. Let’s do breakfast better! 🍽️💖

✨ Highlights ✨

 🔸 Just 10 minutes ⏱️

 🔸 Under $1 per serving 💸

 🔸 All shelf-stable ingredients 🥫

 🔸 Fancy but EASY 💃

 🔸 Raspberry dreams come true 🍓

 👉 Watch now and check out LoadedPotato.org!

#ShelfStableRecipes #PantryCooking #NoFridgeMeals #BudgetFriendlyMeals #10MinuteRecipes #BreakfastHack #EasyCrepesRecipe #ShelfStableBreakfast #FrugalCooking #CannedFoodOnly #DryMilkCrepes #PowderedEggs #RaspberryCrepes #BreakfastOnABudget #CheapGourmet #LoadedPotatoOrg #PantryOnlyMeal #CrepesWithoutFreshIngredients #QuickAndEasyBreakfast #PantryChef #BudgetBrunch #ShelfStableDessert #PantryHacks #CrepeRecipe #CookingWithoutRefrigeration

----------------------------------------------------------------

Follow me here! 🥳

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato

Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato

TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato

X : https://twitter.com/eatloadedpotato


Keywords
survival foodprepper foodpantry mealsbudget breakfast
