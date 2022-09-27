A Quick Response to a Preachy Christian

There are Christians who walk the walk and there are Christians who just talk the talk. I'm not religious and respect the former but I'm weary of the latter looking down on those not of their belief.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.