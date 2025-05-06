My Family & I Depicted as Osiris, Isis, Nephthys, Thoth = Imhotep = Joseph, Djoser & Renpet Neferet

The idea that Jacob (from the Bible) is equivalent to the Egyptian god Horus, and Esau is equivalent to the Egyptian god Set, is a religious parallel.





Jacob and Horus:

Both are associated with a new beginning, a chosen one, and a struggle for power. Jacob's name, which means "heel-grabber," can be interpreted as a symbol of his cunning and his ability to secure his birthright, similar to Horus's struggle with Set.





Esau and Set:

Both are associated with a sense of being sidelined or overlooked, and with a more adversarial or chaotic nature. Esau, the elder brother, is destined to serve Jacob, and Set, the god of disorder, often opposes the established order.





Symbolic Connection:

This parallel can be seen as a way to explore the themes of sibling rivalry, destiny, and the struggle between good and evil, which are present in both the Bible and Egyptian mythology.





Osiris = Isaac

Isis = Rebekah

Set = Esau

Jacob = Horus

Like Horus, Jacob displays his supernatural strength in

Genesis 29:1-13 The Message (MSG)

Jacob set out again on his way to the people of the east. He noticed a well out in an open field with three flocks of sheep bedded down around it. This was the common well from which the flocks were watered. The stone over the mouth of the well was huge. When all the flocks were gathered, the shepherds would roll the stone from the well and water the sheep; then they would return the stone, covering the well. Jacob said, “Hello friends. Where are you from?” They said, “We’re from Haran.” Jacob asked, “Do you know Laban son of Nahor?” “We do.” “Are things well with him?” Jacob continued. “Very well,” they said. “And here is his daughter Rachel coming with the flock.” Jacob said, “There’s a lot of daylight still left; it isn’t time to round up the sheep yet, is it? So why not water the flocks and go back to grazing?” “We can’t,” they said. “Not until all the shepherds get here. It takes all of us to roll the stone from the well. Not until then can we water the flocks.” While Jacob was in conversation with them, Rachel came up with her father’s sheep. She was the shepherd. The moment Jacob spotted Rachel, daughter of Laban his mother’s brother, saw her arriving with his uncle Laban’s sheep, he went and single-handedly rolled the stone from the mouth of the well and watered the sheep of his uncle Laban. Then he kissed Rachel and broke into tears. He told Rachel that he was related to her father, that he was Rebekah’s son. She ran and told her father. When Laban heard the news—Jacob, his sister’s son!—he ran out to meet him, embraced and kissed him and brought him home. Jacob told Laban the story of everything that had happened.