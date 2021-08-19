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Your Wake Up Call from Lindell's Cyber Symposium
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32 views • August 19, 2021
Col. (Ret) Phil Waldron presents the findings of his team that looked into the international efforts to change the political landscape within the US, during the 2020 and prior elections. This is their wake up call to our nation.
A big thank you to Col. Waldron, Mike Lindell and their teams for making this information available to the public.
Louisiana Citizens for Election Integrity
Learn more about how we're working to ensure clear and transparent elections for representative government here in Louisiana.
https://t.me/LAAuditChat
https://t.me/LAAuditNews
A big thank you to Col. Waldron, Mike Lindell and their teams for making this information available to the public.
Louisiana Citizens for Election Integrity
Learn more about how we're working to ensure clear and transparent elections for representative government here in Louisiana.
https://t.me/LAAuditChat
https://t.me/LAAuditNews
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