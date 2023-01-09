Create New Account
Army Medical Officer Blows the Whistle on Genetic Vaccines
Physician Samuel Sigoloff, DO refused the genetic vaccines pushed on everyone in the military, and remains in the service trying to win justice for himself and others. Meanwhile,  his research has uncovered what he calls one of the greatest frauds in history, the army’s manipulation of their DMED database on active duty military to make the pseudo-vaccines seem less dangerous.  Disabling illnesses multiplied due to these toxins, including stroke and other cardiovascular diseases, and the military is now hiding or destroying the data.  Dr. Sigoloff demonstrates in his life what all honorable physicians should be doing.  One of his goals is “Making courage more contagious than fear.”  You will enjoy meeting the great physician and I guarantee you will learn remarkable new facts from him, much as I do from my interviews with him.  

