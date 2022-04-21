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WELCOMETHEEAGLE FILES REPORT ON NEW COVID JAB INJURY REPORTING SYSTEM!
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40 views • April 21, 2022
This is a new VAERS style database you will be hearing about more and more.
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Details here:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/citizens-vaccine-injury-reporting-system/
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Details here:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/citizens-vaccine-injury-reporting-system/
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