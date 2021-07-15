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NETGEAR Nighthawk 12-Stream AX12 Wifi 6 Router (RAX120) – AX6000 Wireless Speed (Up to 6 Gbps) | 3,500 sq. ft. Coverage
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40 views • July 15, 2021
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amazon products links -- https://amzn.to/3r7yEdv
As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases This video description contains affiliate links. Meaning, if you click on one of the product links and make a purchase, we receive a commission.
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