Breaking: Another Holistic DR-Dr Rashid Buttar “Dies Suddenly” 😔

MIRRORED from Erin Elisabeth Health Nut News

20th May 2023

Breaking: My friend/colleague & one of the 12 of us who are the so-called #DisinformationDozen Dr Rashid Buttar, has died suddenly. Just 3 days he ago announced he was poisoned after a big

CNN interview. Hours after this he died. 😔. Heart goes out to-friends & family. 🙏

Watch his interview on CNN :

CNN REPORTER DISSED DR RASHID BUTTAR CALLING HIM CRAZY FOR SPREADING CV JAB LIES BACK IN 2021

