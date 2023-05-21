Breaking: Another Holistic DR-Dr Rashid Buttar “Dies Suddenly” 😔

MIRRORED from Erin Elisabeth Health Nut News
20th May 2023
https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1659996461847703553?s=46&t=YKsBGyDdEC7nfUc9w1SutQ
Breaking: My friend/colleague & one of the 12 of us who are the so-called #DisinformationDozen Dr Rashid Buttar, has died suddenly. Just 3 days he ago announced he was poisoned after a big
CNN interview. Hours after this he died. 😔. Heart goes out to-friends & family. 🙏
Watch his interview on CNN :
CNN REPORTER DISSED DR RASHID BUTTAR CALLING HIM CRAZY FOR SPREADING CV JAB LIES BACK IN 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/106f4bac-45fe-4352-ba10-a55de91797f1
