Time Travel, Temporal Warfare & Our Future

Time travel technology came into the possession of different governments and organizations in the post-WW II era due to extraterrestrials conducting a ‘temporal war’ over Earth’s future timelines.

This all began when the German Vril Society achieved breakthroughs in torsion field physics and antigravity technology in the 1920s, which Nazi Germany took over in the 1930s and soon after, reached agreements with Draco Reptilian extraterrestrials to set up a breakaway German colony in Antarctica to safely develop space-time technologies.

The Antarctic-based German colony was later used as a proxy in a temporal war with other interstellar civilizations, which had become alarmed over changes in the Earth’s timelines because it made our planet the ‘future epicenter’ for galactic-wide tyranny to take hold.

Further, as a result of UFO crash retrieval operations in the US and the Soviet Union in the 1940s, scientists began studying how extraterrestrial spacecraft could also be used as space-time travel devices. In the 1950s, Vatican scientists developed the first ‘Chronovisor’ technology which was instrumental in unlocking timeline secrets. Next, multiple classified projects next launched to test how timelines could be impacted by human intervention.

Meanwhile, positive extraterrestrial groups, ancient Inner Earth civilizations, and human civilizations from our future began monitoring and intervening to protect the possible timelines that had significant galactic implications. Thus began a temporal war which continues today.

In this all new webinar, Dr. Michael Salla presents extensive witness testimony and documents that cast light on the opaque world of time travel technology and its hybrid uses by different military intelligence entities, and shows why this information is critical for people’s understanding of current events taking place today.