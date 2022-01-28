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We Drive
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215 views • January 28, 2022
Peter Nelson

Check out the playlist https://youtu.be/zUKcjYaz4sU
Remember to subscribe and add to Spotify Apple Music etc...
https://open.spotify.com/album/1yAUq5VUlL2sSRqARjMohw?si=JSWfIl8tS7izHIjFdT3XYA&;nd=1

Download the .MP3 here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BHMw...

Truckers Freedom Convoy 2022
THEME SONG
https://www.gofundme.com/f/taking-bac...

Lyrics and vocals by Larry Beckstead

We Drive

It was jab or job that in was their log on the day it all began
When those diesel dudes had a change of mood and drew a deep line in the sand
There's a bad man in the big house and the bad man has to go
Cause it's come down to the biggest longest row we we'll ever hoe


We drive, we drive
We drive for you and me
We drive we drive

So our children can be free


With God above to guide us We're gonna take it to the man
Ain't backing down ain't gonna leave this town till we get what we demand

Until that clown is stepping down and the senate does their job
We're holding tight yea we're in this fight our souls they can't be robbed.
Gonna big bear-hug old Trudeau we're gonna infiltrate his town
From coast to coast were gonna coast on in were gonna shut that sucker down



We drive, we drive

We drive for you and me

We drive we drive
So our children can be free
Music in this video
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Song
We Drive (feat. Larry Beckstead)
Artist
Barking Boots
Album
We Drive (feat. Larry Beckstead)
Licensed to YouTube by
Interstreet Recordings (on behalf of 3632795 Records DK); Interstreet Publishing
Keywords
protestcanadasongtruckersvaccine mandatefreedom convoy 2022peter nelsonwe drive
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