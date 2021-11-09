© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The AxeTruth Show - 11/5 White Supremacy … Wash, Rinse, & Repeat One Trick Pony
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • November 09, 2021
The DemoKKKrat Party is a one trick pony, everything is about RACE, WAYCISM , & White SUPprUmacie ... The VA election of lt. Gov Winsome Sears is the wreaking ball to that narrative. I predict somethings going to have to happen to clog the news cycle because they have to move the conversation from Winsome Sears...
1. here my favorite Trump moment in his Presidency , when he push those leader out the way .. got in front of them popped the collar.
2. In LGBTQ+ Alphabet soup news... Bob Drag Queen doing drag show with little black girl in gay club shameful because its a 10yr old girl dancing and twerking on stage in a gay club
3. Resident Biden contradiction on mask and vaccine mandates... 1st was against them now for them
4. Video surfaces Joe Biden tells truth about withdrawal and leaving equipment behind in Afghanistan it will be used against us... now he's done just that
5. Kumguzzler Harris is wearing a mask only to remove it while approaching a crowd of people, more proof the MASK WEARING is just a bunch of BS to keep the illusion of a pandemic
6. Bill Gates now warning us of smallpox terror attacks and urges leaders to use ‘germ games’ to prepare
7. New Yorkers take their trash Bill DeBlasio Mansion dump it there since NYC sanitation workers not picking up trash
8. CNN admits the demokkkrats platform have been REJECTED
9. Yamiche Alcindor tells Biden that Republicans lied about critical race theory to get elected in Virginia. This is, of course, false
10. Michael Eric Dyson and Mammy Joy Reid word salad on white supremacy trying to bash the election of Winsome Sears
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
1. here my favorite Trump moment in his Presidency , when he push those leader out the way .. got in front of them popped the collar.
2. In LGBTQ+ Alphabet soup news... Bob Drag Queen doing drag show with little black girl in gay club shameful because its a 10yr old girl dancing and twerking on stage in a gay club
3. Resident Biden contradiction on mask and vaccine mandates... 1st was against them now for them
4. Video surfaces Joe Biden tells truth about withdrawal and leaving equipment behind in Afghanistan it will be used against us... now he's done just that
5. Kumguzzler Harris is wearing a mask only to remove it while approaching a crowd of people, more proof the MASK WEARING is just a bunch of BS to keep the illusion of a pandemic
6. Bill Gates now warning us of smallpox terror attacks and urges leaders to use ‘germ games’ to prepare
7. New Yorkers take their trash Bill DeBlasio Mansion dump it there since NYC sanitation workers not picking up trash
8. CNN admits the demokkkrats platform have been REJECTED
9. Yamiche Alcindor tells Biden that Republicans lied about critical race theory to get elected in Virginia. This is, of course, false
10. Michael Eric Dyson and Mammy Joy Reid word salad on white supremacy trying to bash the election of Winsome Sears
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.