CONVERGENCE: The Solar Eclipse, CERN, Lucifer, The Vatican, And Reptilian Venom Peptides
Mike Adams breaks down the many converging points coming together on April 8th during the solar eclipse. Next Masonic rituals planned worldwide to usher in New World Order. Then The Club of Rome is the psychotic brain behind the net zero cult phenomenon and book that started it all, The Limits To Growth. Except this cult wants every last human dead to reduce that pesky CO2 that the globalists that want the planet all to themselves keep complaining about. Problem is, even they need it to survive. Then Evidence Of Manufactured Food Supply Crisis Mounts As More Cows And Chickens Killed. Then Speaking in general terms, Politicians are sociopaths. Sociopaths are compelled to control crowds of people. Thus, climbing in and out of skins and accents when the need arises. Except it comes off as a mental breakdown. Which it is.


https://www.realnewschannel.com/convergence-the-solar-eclipse-cern-lucifer-the-vatican-and-reptilian-venom-peptides/


Source Link; https://banned.video/


cernthe vaticanluciferconvergencethe solar eclipseand reptilian venom peptides

